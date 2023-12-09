Freespire 10: What’s New in PC/OS’s Latest Free Desktop Distro

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023



Freespire’s roots lead back to Lindows, an easy-to-use Linux distro with Wine integration and easy Windows-like application installation. However, the distro was renamed Linspire after a Microsoft lawsuit.

Then, Freespire derived from Linspire as a desktop-oriented Linux distro composed mostly of free and open-source software. Nowadays, the project is sponsored by Linspire, a commercial Linux distro owned by PC OpenSystems LLC.

The brand-new major Freespire 10 release brings (again) some interesting changes, so let’s look at them.

