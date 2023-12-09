Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)
BGR ☛ LogoFAIL firmware attack could affect almost every Windows and Linux device [Matthew J Garrett was wrong]
Researchers have created a firmware attack that can affect almost every Windows or Linux device. The attack is known as LogoFAIL, and it is exceptionally easy to carry out and could leave both enterprise and consumer devices susceptible to bad actors.
The attack is especially devious because it can, in many cases, be remotely executed in post-exploit situations using techniques that are almost impossible for traditional endpoint security products to pick up on. The exploit also runs during the earliest stages of the boot process, allowing the bad actors to bypass several of the operating system’s built-in defenses.
Major security flaw LogoFAIL discovered in almost every Windows & Linux device [Ed: And this is what happens to Linux when someone who no background or qualifications in Computer Science claims to do "security"]
TechRadar ☛ Pretty much all Windows and Linux computers are vulnerable to this new cyberattack
TechRepublic ☛ Widespread Windows and Linux Vulnerabilities Could Let Attackers Sneak in Malicious Code Before Boot [Ed: Failing to name the real culprit here. Microsoft-controlled site with Microsoft operative as authors.]
XDA ☛ Linux users will soon get BSOD errors on boot failures [Ed: Microsoft employees attacking Linux from the inside, turning it into another unreliable Windows]
Linux users will soon get Blue Screen Death (BSOD) when there is a boot failure, just as you may've seen in Windows.
PC Mag ☛ Linux to Adopt 'Blue Screen of Death' Crash Messages [Ed: This is the work of Microsoft employees, who are making GNU/Linux less reliable and dependable. Did someone actually ask for this? It is worth noting that The Verge ☛ Microsofters inside the media are having a field day with this. Their Microsoft friends entertain them from within Linux.]