Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)

Researchers have created a firmware attack that can affect almost every Windows or Linux device. The attack is known as LogoFAIL, and it is exceptionally easy to carry out and could leave both enterprise and consumer devices susceptible to bad actors.

The attack is especially devious because it can, in many cases, be remotely executed in post-exploit situations using techniques that are almost impossible for traditional endpoint security products to pick up on. The exploit also runs during the earliest stages of the boot process, allowing the bad actors to bypass several of the operating system’s built-in defenses.