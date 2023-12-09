How to Hide Columns and Rows in LibreOffice and OpenOffice

posted by Arindam Giri on Dec 09, 2023



Large spreadsheets can become unwieldy, cluttered, and difficult to analyze. Hiding unnecessary columns and rows improves readability and helps you focus your attention on the most crucial information. Whether you're working with financial data, complex formulas, or extensive product lists, this simple technique can significantly improve your productivity while using LibreOffice or OpenOffice.

Now, let's find out the steps for hiding columns and rows in LibreOffice and OpenOffice.

