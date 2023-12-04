today's howtos
2023-11-29 [Older] How to disable the power button when using elogind
Ankur Sinha "FranciscoD": Vit aliases to view tasks over different periods
I use Vit as a terminal interface to view my Taskwarrior tasks. In a terminal, that's just running the
vitcommand. Sometimes, one doesn't want to look at the full list, though. I usually have a few "views" of my tasks which give me a better idea of my work load. I add them to my
~/.bashrcso they're available as commands. Here they are. They're very simple, and should be modified to suit one's workflow: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix abort loading NVIDIA SFS in initrd
This mechanism was posted about in this blog post:
This is in Easy 5.6.4; however, it doesn't work. All NVIDIA SFSs get rejected. The test should be:
lspci | grep -qF 'Class 0300: 10de:'
Barry Kauler ☛ usr-merge fix for kirkstone container
On my Lenovo desktop PC, I have been updating the EasyOS installation from before the change to usr-merge folder hierarchy.
Running Easy after having updated to 5.6.4, clicked on the "kirkstone" icon and got the desktop in a container, except a couple of broken icons and the wallaper didn't display.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-12-01 [Older] How to install Friday Night MAKER on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-30 [Older] How to install the MEGA Desktop APP on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-30 [Older] How to install QGIS Desktop on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-29 [Older] How to install Rosegarden on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-29 [Older] How to install Telegram on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-28 [Older] How to adjust the audio on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-28 [Older] How to install OBS Studio on Peppermint OS
2023-11-25 [Older] Bryan Quigley: Lubuntu Memory Usage and Rsyslog
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-27 [Older] How to install the Brave browser on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-27 [Older] How to install RStudio and R 4.3.1 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-26 [Older] How to install Obsidian on Peppermint OS
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-26 [Older] How to install Ren'Py 8.1.3 on a Chromebook