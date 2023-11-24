today's howtos
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Use the yes Command on Linux
When the Linux yes command wants to say something, it goes for it.
-
Network World ☛ Getting started on the Linux (or Unix) command line, Part 2
Even after you've used Linux for a while, you will still find yourself needing help from time to time, whether you're learning a new command or you need more details on some of the command's numerous options. So let's examine some of the help that you can get from the system itself.
-
Linuxize ☛ How to Install Git on Ubuntu 22.04
In this guide, we will describe how to install and configure Git on Ubuntu 22.04. We will cover two methods: installing the package from the Ubuntu repositores and building Git from the source code.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Fedora style background logo in Ubuntu 23.10 GNOME 45
Fedora workstation displays Fedora logo on the desktop for the default wallpaper, now there’s an extension that can do the similar job in Ubuntu 23.10, Arch, and Manjaro GNU/Linux with GNOME 45.
-
TecMint ☛ 16 Rsync Command Examples for Efficient File Synchronization
-
TecMint ☛ How to Clear RAM Memory Cache, Buffer and Swap Space on Linux
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Grafana and Prometheus on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Grafana is an open-source and multi-platform data visualization platform developed by Grafana Labs. Grafana provides an interactive data visualization web application, which includes charts, graphs, and alerts. In this tutorial, I will install Grafana open-source analytics and visualization web application with Nginx as a reverse proxy. Then, I will install and configure the Prometheus open-source system monitoring with Node Exporter to gather system metrics.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Flatpak on GNU/Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Flatpak is a universal package system for software deployments, sandboxing, and distribution, that has been gaining traction in the GNU/Linux community.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install XAMPP on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XAMPP on Fedora 39. XAMPP is a powerful, open-source software package that simplifies the process of setting up a web server environment. It includes essential components such as Apache, MySQL, PHP, and Perl, making it an ideal choice for web developers and administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install SmartGit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SmartGit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. SmartGit, a versatile and powerful Git client, has become an indispensable tool for developers worldwide. Its user-friendly interface, coupled with its robust functionality, makes managing Git repositories a breeze. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, …
The post How To Install SmartGit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS appeared first on idroot.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install PostgreSQL on Debian 10, 11 and 12
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install PostgreSQL on Debian unstable, Debian 10, Debian 11 and Debian 12.
PostgreSQL is an open source database that you can use on your server.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FFmpeg on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FFmpeg on Fedora 39. FFmpeg is an open-source software suite that facilitates multimedia data handling. It includes a versatile set of libraries and programs for transcoding, editing, and streaming audio and video files.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Brave Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Brave Browser, renowned for its focus on privacy and speed, represents a significant shift in how we approach web browsing. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install Brave Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, leveraging the strengths of Brave Browser.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Chromium Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In this guide, we’ll show you the steps to install Chromium Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20. Known for its speed, stability, and security, Chromium Browser stands as a popular choice for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Jellyfin has gained traction as a free and open-source media server, offering a reliable platform for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photos. This guide aims to walk you through how to install Jellyfin Media Server on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Fonts on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Navigating document compatibility issues on GNU/Linux Mint? Abusive Monopolist Microsoft fonts like Arial and Times New Roman are often essential for professional and personal tasks, yet they’re not included by default in GNU/Linux Mint distributions.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Desktop on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20 [Ed: Microsoft proprietary spyware. Just use Git, not the attack on Git, as GitHub's goal it to let Microsoft control the competition.]
For those aiming to install Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Desktop on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, the solution lies in a seamless interface tailored for Git management. With its intuitive graphical interface, Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Desktop revolutionizes how developers interact with their Git repositories.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VSCodium on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
If you’re a GNU/Linux Mint user looking for a robust code editor that aligns with open-source values, this IDE could be the answer. This guide will demonstrate how to install VSCodium on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20. Why Choose VSCodium to work with on GNU/Linux Mint?
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Brasero on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Brasero, a prominent CD/DVD burning application for Linux, epitomizes simplicity and efficiency in media creation and copying. This guide will demonstrate how to install Brasero on GNU/Linux Mint versions 21 and 20, offering users an intuitive platform for their disc-burning needs.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LibreWolf on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In the realm of internet browsing, privacy and performance are key. Enter LibreWolf, an open-source browser that emphasizes user privacy and security. This guide will focus on how to install LibreWolf on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install HandBrake on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
HandBrake stands out as a versatile, open-source video transcoder, widely recognized for its ability to convert various video formats with remarkable efficiency. This guide will demonstrate how to install HandBrake on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, ensuring you can leverage this powerful tool on your GNU/Linux system with ease.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Visual Studio Code on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20 [Ed: Proprietary spyware of Microsoft. Avoid and try something like KATE instead.]
Visual Studio Code (VSCode) is a renowned code editor that provides a streamlined, interactive, and powerful environment for code development. If you want to install Visual Studio Code on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, this guide is crafted for you.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Skype on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20 [Ed: Proprietary spyware of Microsoft as well. Try Jami.]
Skype, a renowned communication platform, offers a seamless way to connect with individuals across the globe. The following guide will demonstrate how to install Skype on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20. Integrating Skype into your system can significantly enhance your communication capabilities.
-