PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.0 Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023



The PostgreSQL pgJDBC project has a new release. This is mostly a maintenance release with many small changes and one behaviour change. We now support SET statements combining with other queries with semicolon in PreparedStatement PR #2973. For all the rest of the changes the full changelog can be found here

Many thanks to all who contributed.

Read on