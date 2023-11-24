today's leftovers
PCLOS Official ☛ Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving from your friends at PCLinuxOS.
Tux Digital ☛ Raspberry Pi 5: The Most Powerful Raspberry Pi Yet
In this video I discuss my time with the brand new Raspberry Pi 5. We discuss the new CPU, GPU, and input output capabilities. I also discuss all the potential use cases in Robotics, Hey Hi (AI) and using this device as a desktop PC. Check out Dasgeek.net to find support the channel!
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes Blog: Spotlight on SIG Testing
Welcome to another edition of the SIG spotlight blog series, where we highlight the incredible work being done by various Special Interest Groups (SIGs) within the Kubernetes project. In this edition, we turn our attention to SIG Testing, a group interested in effective testing of Kubernetes and automating away project toil. SIG Testing focus on creating and running tools and infrastructure that make it easier for the community to write and run tests, and to contribute, analyze and act upon test results.
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 12 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 12!
Events
GNOME ☛ Tobias Bernard: Local-First Workshop (feat. p2panda)
This week we had a local-first workshop at offline in Berlin, co-organized with the p2panda project. As I’ve written about before, some of us have been exploring local-first approaches as a way to sync data between devices, while also working great offline.
We had a hackfest on the topic in September, where we mapped out the problem space and discussed different potential architectures and approaches. We also realized that while there are mature solutions for the actual data syncing part with CRDT libraries like Automerge, the network and discovery part is more difficult than we thought.
Security
CISA Urges Swift Patching for ‘Looney-Tunables’ GNU Bug
Summary: In a recent move, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued a crucial directive urging federal agencies to promptly patch...
SANS ☛ Happy Birthday DShield, (Fri, Nov 24th)
Pen Test Partners ☛ Are Vehicle to Grid spikes coming?
If you didn’t already know, I’m a massive fan of electric vehicles.
