today's leftovers

This week we had a local-first workshop at offline in Berlin, co-organized with the p2panda project. As I’ve written about before, some of us have been exploring local-first approaches as a way to sync data between devices, while also working great offline.

We had a hackfest on the topic in September, where we mapped out the problem space and discussed different potential architectures and approaches. We also realized that while there are mature solutions for the actual data syncing part with CRDT libraries like Automerge, the network and discovery part is more difficult than we thought.