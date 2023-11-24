Kubernetes, Virtual Machines, and Containers

The I/O schedulers in Linux manage the order in which the I/O requests of processes are handled by the disk subsystem. This article compares the performance of different I/O schedulers in Linux virtual machines and Docker containers, offering insights into optimising disk access for improved system performance.

Process schedulers are essential to the functionality and responsiveness of Linux systems and are well-known to the majority of users. Their primary role is to manage the distribution of system resources among processes, including the CPU, memory, and I/O hardware. The process scheduler’s objective is to maximise system throughput, reduce response time, and ensure fairness among all active processes.

In addition to process schedulers, Linux also has I/O schedulers that manage the order in which processes’ I/O requests are handled by the disk subsystem. The I/O scheduler performs a similar role to the process scheduler, but instead manages the processes’ disk access rather than the CPU. In situations where multiple I/O requests from different processes compete for disk access, the I/O scheduler is crucial to the system’s overall performance.