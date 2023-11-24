Tux Machines

DietPi November 2023 news (version 8.24)

EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

Affordable $100 Banana Pi BPI-R4 Router Board Featuring 2x10G SFP Ports

9to5Linux

Qt Creator 12 Released with Screen Recording and Compiler Explorer Plugins

Qt Creator 12 is here four months after Qt Creator 11 and introduces several new features, starting with the integration of the Compiler Explorer created by Matt Godbolt. With this, Qt Creator will ask Compiler Explorer to compile and execute code, generate assembly, and show you the result.

LibreOffice 7.6.3 Office Suite Is Out Now with More Than 110 Bug Fixes

Coming almost a month after LibreOffice 7.6.2, the LibreOffice 7.6.3 update is here with another layer of bug and security fixes in an attempt to beef up the stability, reliability, and security of the latest LibreOffice 7.6 office suite series.

OpenSSL 3.2 Adds Support for TCP Fast Open on Linux, Argon2 KDF, and More

Highlights of OpenSSL 3.2 include TCP Fast Open support on Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS systems, TLS certificate compression, including library support for zlib, Brotli, and Zstandard, SM4-XTS support, as well as Argon2 KDF support, along with supporting thread pool functionality.

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.7 Adds Support for Unified Kernel Image

Archinstall 2.7 introduces two important features, namely support for unified kernel image (UKI), which is a single executable that can be booted directly from the UEFI firmware, and the ability to check for new versions of archinstall when initiating the Arch Linux installer.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.5 (Desktop)

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

Kubernetes, Virtual Machines, and Containers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023

Proxmox VE 8.1 Introduces Secure Boot Compatibility
Proxmox VE 8.1 debuts with Debian 12.2 base, Linux kernel 6.5, QEMU 8.1.2, and LXC 5.0.2, enhancing virtual environments
Rocky Linux 9.3 Brings Back Cloud and Container Images for PowerPC 64-Bit
RHEL clone Rocky Linux 9.3 has been released today and it’s now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat’s enterprise Linux distributions CentOS Stream and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
FreeBSD 14 Release: Best New Features
A round-up of the new features of the major FreeBSD 14 release with download links and upgrade instructions.
EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
Running on Raspberry Pi OS (64-bit), these cameras come pre-installed with OpenCV, QT, and Python
Canonical releases Charmed Kubeflow 1.8
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced today the general availability of Charmed Kubeflow 1.8
 
EuroLinux 8.9 released
On November 16, 2023, we released version 8.9 of the EuroLinux operating system
Announcing AlmaLinux 8.9 Stable!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is proud to announce the general availability of AlmaLinux OS 8.9 codenamed “Midnight Oncilla”!
ExTiX 23.11 - based on upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 LTS - with LXQt 1.4, Calamares Installer (new), Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.6.1-amd64-exton :: Build 231123
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System
RLXOS Silaghana - rlxos
Desktop Environment Switch: We've transitioned from GNOME to Xfce4
Security Issues and Windows TCO
Project Bluefin: A Linux Desktop for Serious Developers
Want a desktop Linux built on immutable Fedora with an Ubuntu-style desktop designed expressively for programmers? Then you want Bluefin.
This must-have Motorola Android Auto wireless adapter deal is so good it already sold out once
PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.0 Released
The PostgreSQL pgJDBC project has a new release
Sublime Text, GNU/Linux Graph Databases, and More
GNU Parallel 20231122 and tap v0.4.10
PHP versions 8.3.0, 8.1.26 and 8.2.13 for RHEL and Similar
today's howtos
Debian: Debcamp, PostgreSQL, Freexian, and Discontinuing rsync service on archive.debian.org
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin 4 v8.0 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.0
Windows TCO: The Latest Cautionary Tales
Openwashing, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Open Hardware: The watch project and Raspberry Pi projects
Dan Langille's PostgreSQL Adventures
Pocock on Suicides and Deaths in Free Software, Attacks on Families
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Google's issues with Android backups are more apparent than ever
Flatpak, OpenVPN, Bash update in Tumbleweed
This week has produced more than a few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots with a moderate downloaded size of packages for those who did a zypper dup
We need to fix Black Friday. And the industry
Here we are again, in the middle of annual Black Friday madness
Games: Doom Infinite, Dominatrix, and More
GNOME Shell 45.1 Update Arrives in Ubuntu 23.10
The recent GNOME Shell 45.1 update has begun rolling out to users of Ubuntu 23.10
iptables vs. firewalld: Choosing your Linux firewall solution
This article compares iptables and firewalld, two key firewall management tools in Linux
Selecting the New Face of openSUSE is Underway
The openSUSE community’s logo contest submission phase is now complete and voting for the logos has begun
Qt Creator 12.0 Released with Co-Pilot Integration
Learn what's new in Qt Creator 12, which brings a performance boost, co-pilot integration and updated tools to Linux developers.
Programming Leftovers
Free Software: FOSS Weekly and More
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients with Heroes Wanted and Zipp's Cafe - 2023-11-22 Edition
Between 2023-11-15 and 2023-11-22 there were 34 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients
Events: FSF-EEE's 2024 Youth Hacking 4 Freedom and Yocto Project Virtual Summit Next Week
Kubernetes, Virtual Machines, and Containers
PDF planners 2024
code to generate a custom printable planner
Security Leftovers
Proprietary Holes and Windows TCO
GNU/Linux: A Powerful and Versatile Operating System
Jeff.pro announces cnix OS, an Operating System distribution based on Debian Linux
Jeff.pro, a leading technology website, announced today the release of cnix OS, a new operating system based on Debian Linux. cnix OS provides users with a stable, secure and customizable computing environment for desktops, laptops and servers.
Raspberry Pi 400: This $100 keyboard is a full-blown computer
The Raspberry Pi400 is an optimized Raspberry Pi 4 built into a keyboard. Students and inventors get a PC with a small footprint, a low price, and great possibilities.
Banana Pi BPI-M7 - A thin Rockchip RK3588 SBC with dual 2.5GbE, M.2 NVMe storage, HDMI 2.1, and more
Banana Pi is working on the upcoming Banana Pi BPI-M7 SBC powered by Rockchip RK3588 SoC whose low profile design reminds me of boards from Khadas such as the Khadas Edge2 or VIM4 SBCs but with a few extra ports thanks to the larger form factor. The Banana Pi BPI-M7 single board computer is equipped with up to 32GB RAM and 128GB eMMC flash, and features an M.2 2280 socket for one NVMe SSD, three display interfaces (HDMI, USB-C, MIPI DSI)
Affordable $100 Banana Pi BPI-R4 Router Board Featuring 2x10G SFP Ports
The Banana Pi BPI-R4 is a high-performance, open-source router board
Today in Techrights
today's howtos
Use Timedatectl to Control Time, Date, and More in Linux
Keeping our date and time settings accurate in GNU/Linux is extremely important for the smooth functioning of system tasks
[Humour] Linux Foundation shocks industry by announcing sub-Foundation which actually involves Linux
Satire by Bryan Lunduke
CinePi Project Promises Open Source Movie Making
Today, there’s open source options for pretty much anything mainstream
Mozilla Firefox 120 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 120 web browser, slated for release on November 21st, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
MPV 0.37.0 Released with VideoToolbox hwdec (Ubuntu PPA)
MPV 0.37.0 has big improvements for Fashion Company Apple users
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Tor and Mozilla: State of the Onion 2023, Shopping, and "Certainly Something" Addon for Firefox
3 stories more
BSD: OpenBSD on Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and Upgrading to FreeBSD 14
BSD news
Discovering SmartOS as a Home Hypervisor
I won’t dig further with SmartOS at the moment
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 181 released
Happy Thanksgiving! Today, we are releasing the latest update for IPFire as our special Black Friday gift for you
Windows TCO Stories
Open Hardware: Librem 14, Raspberry Pi, and More
3 new posts
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination GNU/Linux and More
2 new episodes
Wave: A Modern New Linux Terminal that You'll Love if You Hate Command Line
The VS Code of Linux Terminals is here and it has the potential to become popular among the gen z of coders and Linux users
Virtual Machine Software for GNU/Linux and Documents Management Platforms
Two new or updated lists
today's howtos
Android Climbing to Majority Market Share in Maharlika (aka Philippines)
12 years ago Microsoft had 94% of the market, based on statCounter
10 Best Lightweight Browsers for Ubuntu and Other Linux
Learn about some of the latest best lightweight web browsers in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
Android Leftovers
Oppo Pad Air 2 Android tablet with 8000 mAh battery launched
Games: The Invincible, Beat Hazard 3, Rock 'n' Roll Will Never Die!
today's howtos
A COSMIC Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, you’re invited to join us at our table for a feast of COSMIC delights
Thanksgiving Wishes to American Readers
This site was born in the United States
Important Reminder: In the United States, the Stock Market is All About Speculation, Nothing to Do With Market Performance or Company Value
Microsoft and Apple...
Being Thankful
a freedom-respecting take
Security Leftovers
half a dozen takes/reports
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Against Linux
Latest examples
Microsoft Loves Canonical
Now come Microsoft's media operatives
PC live images: Play games, repair issues, or try Linux - risk-free
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
WebDriver, GoLang, Raku, and more
Repairing the Fairphone 4
Getting stuck carrying out repairs on your Fairphone 4?
Videos/Shows: LibreOffice’s Engineering Steering Committee and openSUSE Policy
only two for now
Kinoite, Plasma 6, and Qt6
Fedora and KDE