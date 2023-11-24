Events: FSF-EEE's 2024 Youth Hacking 4 Freedom and Yocto Project Virtual Summit Next Week
-
EDRI ☛ 2024 Youth Hacking 4 Freedom opening event
After two successful editions, Youth Hacking 4 Freedom, the Free Software Foundation Europe's coding competition for young Europeans, opens registration for the third round. YH4F 2024 kicks off on 7 December with an online event to answer participants' questions before the coding period starts in January 2024.
-
PR Newswire ☛ Yocto Project Announces Latest Release, New Gold Member Witekio, and Details for Virtual Summit Next Week
The Yocto Project, an open source collaborative project helping developers create custom Linux-based systems, today announced the release of Nanbield 4.3. Announced on the heels of a recent funding boost provided to the Yocto Project from Sovereign Tech Fund, the release of Nanbield 4.3 features a host of new improvements, including security process improvements, year 2038 time fixes for 32 bit systems, prebuilt artifacts to accelerate builds and a new contributors guide along with all the usual component updates to integrate together the changes from hundreds of other upstream open source projects.