Free Software: FOSS Weekly and More
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #23.47: Password Managers, Joplin and Flatpak Tips, Black Friday and More
Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals along with your regular dose of GNU/Linux learning.
Medevel ☛ Mayan EDMS: Open-source DMS (Document Management System)
Mayan EDMS is a comprehensive and user-friendly electronic document management system that is available to organizations at no cost. It is built on an open-source platform, which means that users have the freedom to modify and customize the system according to their specific needs.
Medevel ☛ Overleaf Community, Edition A Free Self-Hosted Collaborative LaTeX Editor for Teams
Overleaf is an online collaborative writing and publishing platform that allows multiple users to work on LaTeX documents together in real time.
Hackaday ☛ Drone Motion Capture, The Open Source Way
If you want to do some really advanced flying with drones, you typically need to be able to track them in space. [Joshua Bird] has whipped up a drone tracking system that can do the job for as little as $20 with millimeter-scale precision.
Medevel ☛ LMS WordPress: Expectations vs. Reality
In our fast-paced world, online learning has become a part of mainstream education. With the increasing reliance on technology for educational purposes, Learning Management Systems (LMS) have gained popularity.