New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients with Heroes Wanted and Zipp's Cafe - 2023-11-22 Edition
Between 2023-11-15 and 2023-11-22 there were 34 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 294 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.6 % of total released titles. It seems like behind its appearance of a modest deck builder, Heroes Cafe has very solid mechanics. Here’s the full list of what’s worth checking out as well!