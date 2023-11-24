Flatpak, OpenVPN, Bash update in Tumbleweed

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023



This week has produced more than a few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots with a moderate downloaded size of packages for those who did a zypper dup.

Snapshot 20231122 is the latest to arrive for openSUSE’s rolling release users. An update of the super-thin layer on the DBus interface, fwupd, arrived in the snapshot; the 1.9.9 version includes a new generic request feature that identifies the device power cable status to enhance devices’ power management capabilities. The package also incorporates support for specific hardware like the Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen 7 530E. The update of git 2.43.0 had a multitude of enhancements, which includes improvements in handling the --rfc option within git format-patch and the package enhances maintenance job schedules, updates handling of authentication data in libsecret keyrings and adds flexibility for aliases in command-line completion scripts.

