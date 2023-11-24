EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023

updated Nov 24, 2023



Running on Raspberry Pi OS (64-bit), these cameras come pre-installed with OpenCV, QT, and Python, making them ready for various machine vision tasks right out of the box. They support YOLO V5 and V8 for AI applications and can integrate with a wide range of third-party Machine Vision Libraries like Halcon ArmV8 and Aurora Vision.

EDATEC indicates that these cameras are designed for diverse industrial applications, including fixed industrial barcode scanning, precise object location, accurate measurement, Optical Character Recognition and advanced AI capabilities for object detection, object segmentation, and defect detection.

CNX Software: