EDATEC’s AI Cameras powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
Running on Raspberry Pi OS (64-bit), these cameras come pre-installed with OpenCV, QT, and Python, making them ready for various machine vision tasks right out of the box. They support YOLO V5 and V8 for AI applications and can integrate with a wide range of third-party Machine Vision Libraries like Halcon ArmV8 and Aurora Vision.
EDATEC indicates that these cameras are designed for diverse industrial applications, including fixed industrial barcode scanning, precise object location, accurate measurement, Optical Character Recognition and advanced AI capabilities for object detection, object segmentation, and defect detection.
CNX Software:
7-inch and 10.1-inch industrial panel PCs feature Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
EDATEC says the Raspberry Pi 5 panel PCs can run Raspberry Pi OS Desktop or Lite 32-bit/64-bit operating systems and usually, they provide either full images with the required drivers or let users install the drivers themselves on the official Raspberry Pi OS image with a script.
Both the HMI3010-070C and HMI3010-101C panel PCs appear to be available now, but EDATEC only sells HMI3010-101C samples on Aliexpress for $258 plus shipping (use coupon codes CNXALI20 or USAFF20 during Aliexpress’s Black Friday event). The exact model sold there is the ED-HMI3010-101C-0832 with a Raspberry Pi 5 8GB RAM and a 32GB microSD card preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS. Further details may also be found on the product page.