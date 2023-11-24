DietPi November 2023 news (version 8.24)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2023



DietPi v8.24 was released a few days ago and it introduced support for a couple of Single Board Computers including the Orange Pi Zero 3, ROCK 5A and the ASUS Tinker Board 2. Additionally, there were other enhancements and bug fixes for other embedded devices.

DietPi is a lightweight and optimized OS based on Linux, specifically designed for single-board computers and small-scale devices. It aims to provide a minimal and efficient environment for running various applications and services while consuming minimal system resources.

Read on