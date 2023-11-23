today's howtos
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install a Package Updates Notifier in GNOME
Here's how to get timely available package update notifications in GNOME's top panel for enhanced user experience and security.
-
Adam Young: Updated MCTP send code
While the existing documentation is good, there are a couple things that have changed since it was originally written, and I had to make a couple minor adjustments to get it to work. Here’s the code to send a message. The receive part should work as originally published; what is important is the set of headers. I built and ran this on an AARCH64 platform running Fedora 38.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Customizing Vim: Advanced syntax highlighting techniques
This comprehensive guide demystifies Vim syntax highlighting, offering step-by-step instructions for beginners and advanced tips for pros. Learn to customize and optimize syntax highlighting in Vim, improving readability and efficiency in your coding and text editing endeavors.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Harnessing bnom for advanced network bandwidth management
Bnom stands out as a powerful tool for monitoring network bandwidth. This guide introduces you to bnom's features, setup, and usage, providing insights into how it can help you effectively monitor and manage network traffic and performance, ensuring optimal utilization of your network resources.
-
Linux Links ☛ ttop – system monitoring tool
ttop is a system monitoring tool with historical snapshots and alerts. It has a top-like TUI. It's written in Nim.