"VOICES OF OPEN SOURCE" (OSI, Microsoft-Controlled) Calls Mass Plagiarism "AI", Makes Lousy Definitions for Openwashing Purposes
misusing the term "AI"
GNU/Linux Rises to 2% on Desktops/Laptops in Maharlika (aka Philippines), 5% If One Counts ChromeOS Too
Maharlika (meaning freeman or freed man) is accustomed to being digitally imprisoned by Microsoft, just as it was long occupied by the Spanish, Japanese, American, and even partly (and briefly) the British
Privatisation Catastrophe, Starting with NHS England: Microsoft and Partners Attack British People's Health and Steal Their Medical Records (While British Taxpayers Unwillingly Pay for This)
Palantir is bad enough on its own
Makeup of a Cult: Microsoft, Codes of Conduct (CoCs), and Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs)
Microsoft Really Does Hate Greg
Who is the Mystery Payer of Sandlers' (Software Freedom Conservancy) Quarter Million Dollars (Huge Salary) Per Year?
no full list!
Microsoft and Bill Gates Both Bribe Wikipedia (and It'll Protect Their Online 'Reputation' in Return)
They both pay almost everyone, even Twitter (which reciprocates with censorship)
Links 23/11/2023: Media Doubts ElopAI's ('Open'AI) Future, Bill Gates’s Fake 'Philanthropy' Comes Under Greater Scrutiny
Links for the day
Disguised as Expert or Leader in Buzzwords ('Hey Hi'), Microsoft's 'Charming' President Hijacks the Media and the Administration
Microsoft's "gun" (bully) is at it again
Tomorrow is International Buy Nothing Day
Don't forget to buy nothing
In the US, Microsoft's Market in Search Has Decreased (But in Reality It's Even Worse)
Bing was subjected to very deep staff cuts
Asymptotic Economy With Debt Increases Going Vertical
Likely faked growth
Important Reminder: In the United States, the Stock Market is All About Speculation, Nothing to Do With Market Performance or Company Value
Rigging one's "worth" or "assets"
Thank GNU
"Once GNU is written, everyone will be able to obtain good system software free, just like air." -Richard Stallman
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
IRC logs for Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Spam Friday: How Holidays (Turned Into Consumerism) Hurt Linux Sites
A pair of new examples
Links 23/11/2023: Binance Trouble and More EPO Patents Thrown Out
Links for the day
Links 22/11/2023: Strikes and Deterioration in Health
Links for the day
