today's howtos
Medevel ☛ How to "ads.txt" to your Self-hosted Ghost blog install?
What is "ads.txt" file and why it is important to add it to your site?
Ads.txt stands for Authorized Digital Sellers, and it is an initiative by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) to improve transparency in programmatic advertising.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Terraform on Debian 12
In this guide, we will show you how to install Terraform on Debian 12 system step-by-step. Terraform is an open-source powerful tool for automating the deployment and management of infrastructure on public and private cloud.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Perl on Fedora 39. Perl, an acronym for Practical Extraction and Reporting Language, is a high-level, general-purpose, interpreted, dynamic programming language. Perl’s text-processing capabilities have made it a popular choice for web development, system administration, network programming, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PyCharm on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on Fedora 39. PyCharm, a powerful integrated development environment (IDE) for Python, significantly enhances the efficiency of Python developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP Stack on Fedora 39. The LEMP Stack is a powerful combination of open-source software that provides a solid foundation for hosting web applications. Consisting of Linux, Nginx, MySQL, and PHP, the LEMP Stack is widely used for its performance, reliability, and flexibility.
ID Root ☛ What’s New in AlmaLinux 9.3
AlmaLinux 9.3, codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat“, is the latest stable release of the AlmaLinux operating system. AlmaLinux is an open-source, community-driven GNU/Linux distribution focused on long-term stability, security, and enterprise compatibility. This new release aims to enhance flexibility, reliability, and security across hybrid environments.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
PHP 8.3, a significant update to the PHP language, offers a suite of new features and enhancements. This guide will demonstrate how to install PHP 8.3 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS, unlocking these latest capabilities for developers.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Android Studio on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Android Studio stands as the official Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for Android application development, designed to provide developers with a seamless and efficient platform.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kodi on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install Kodi, a renowned open-source media player, on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20. Renowned for its versatility and user-friendly interface, Kodi stands out as a prime choice for media enthusiasts.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SMPlayer on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
Exploring the capabilities of SMPlayer reveals a world of seamless media playback tailored for GNU/Linux Mint users. This guide will demonstrate how to install SMPlayer on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, ensuring a smooth and efficient setup.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenRGB on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
This guide demonstrates how to install OpenRGB on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, a versatile software solution designed to unify and control RGB lighting across various hardware. OpenRGB stands out for its cross-vendor compatibility, enabling users to manage RGB lighting without needing multiple vendor-specific apps.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on AlmaLinux EL9 or EL8
Upgrading to GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8 is a key step for users seeking the latest enhancements in system performance and security. This guide will demonstrate how to install GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on AlmaLinux 9 or 8, ensuring you benefit from the kernel’s new features while maintaining system stability.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP 8.2 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
PHP 8.2 represents a significant evolution in the PHP language, bringing new features and improvements that enhance performance and the coding experience. This guide will demonstrate how to install PHP 8.2 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 LTS, ensuring you can take full advantage of these updates.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Python 3.12 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Python 3.12, the newest version of the renowned programming language, offers an array of enhancements and features tailored to modern development needs. For those aiming to install Python 3.12 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, this introduction provides a comprehensive overview of its capabilities.
Own HowTo ☛ How to change hostname on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to change the hostname of your Ubuntu machine.
Hostname is the name that your machine uses to talk to other computer. Hostname is a unique name that you can use to identify your device amongst other devices.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use Powerline fonts on Ubuntu
This guide simplifies the installation and usage of Powerline Fonts on Ubuntu. It provides clear, step-by-step instructions to not only install these stylish fonts but also integrate them with your terminal and text editors, elevating the visual appeal and readability of your coding environment.
TecMint ☛ How to Create Users in GNU/Linux [15 useradd Command Examples]