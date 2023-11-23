10 Best Lightweight Browsers for Ubuntu and Other Linux

posted by Arindam Giri on Nov 23, 2023



When we’re online, we tend to spend a lot of time using web browsers. Unfortunately, most browsers are heavy on system resources due to the various security measures they employ. There are only a few lightweight web browsers available for Linux, and some of them are text or terminal-based, while others have GUIs. However, once you include a GUI, the browser will start consuming more resources.

In this article, we will be reviewing a few lightweight web browsers for Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.

