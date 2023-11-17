In one of my too many side projects, I am using htmx and go templates to render a somewhat complicated web UI. I much prefer using htmx for this kind of thing rather than react, as react brings in so much more additional complexity than I need or want. However, there is one thing I miss from the React ecosystem, and that is hot reload.

Being able to save a file in my editor and see the changes instantly in a web browser is an amazing developer experience, and I want to recreate that for htmx. I realised the steps to build my own hot reload were actually pretty small.