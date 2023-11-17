Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ How to Perform Multiple Linear Regression in R
Multiple linear regression is a powerful statistical method that allows us to examine the relationship between a dependent variable and multiple independent variables.
Rlang ☛ Defibrillator from OSM
Andy Dote ☛ Hot Reload for ServerSide Rendering
In one of my too many side projects, I am using htmx and go templates to render a somewhat complicated web UI. I much prefer using htmx for this kind of thing rather than react, as react brings in so much more additional complexity than I need or want. However, there is one thing I miss from the React ecosystem, and that is hot reload.
Being able to save a file in my editor and see the changes instantly in a web browser is an amazing developer experience, and I want to recreate that for htmx. I realised the steps to build my own hot reload were actually pretty small.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 521
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
RIPE ☛ The Need for Programmability in Routing Protocols
Networks change over time, and so do their needs. In response, network operators are constantly improving the services they offer, which often leads to proposals for new features to extend network protocols. To help speed up network innovation, we introduce xBGP, which allows all BGP implementations to be programmable.