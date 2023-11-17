Red Hat: Proprietary (Secretive) Hardware as 'Security', Flathub, Red Hat Working With Lockheed Martin, Pagure Exporter
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Enabling hardware-backed confidential computing with a CentOS SIG [Ed: This "hardware-backed confidential computing" just means some proprietary design that claims to offer security while in practice it's an obscure monopoly and likely deliberate back doors. This scam has been promoted by companies that put NSA back doors in their products and moles of theirs that shilled UEFI "secure" boot, where security means outsourced to Microsoft for remote control with the NSA on its side.]
What is defective chip maker Intel TDX?
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ [Proprietary] Vivaldi Web Browser is Now Available on Flathub
Fans of the Vivaldi web browser will be pleased to hear it’s now available to install from Flathub. Vivaldi’s Flathub package is not official or verified, as the store listing makes clear: “This package is not officially endorsed or supported by Vivaldi Technologies” — this is despite the fact it is uploaded by and maintained by a Vivaldi employee.
-
ZDNet ☛ Fedoras in Space! Red Hat helps with NASA's Artemis Lunar missions [Ed: Red Hat working with Lockheed Martin]
Lockheed Martin uses Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat Enterprise Linux to host NASA's Artemis mission simulations.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Pagure Exporter is now available
Pagure Exporter is now available in the Fedora package repositories and PyPI. The Pagure Exporter tool enables the migration of a Pagure repository (including metadata and issues) to a GitLab repository. Install
pagure-exporterfrom Fedora GNU/Linux repositories or PyPI to get started.
With most of the projects used in the Fedora Project community moving away from Pagure to the Fedora Project’s namespace on GitLab.com, Justin W. Flory proposed an initiative to the Community Platform Engineering team. The objective was to investigate and develop a self-service tool capable of helping contributors to the community migrate their project assets from Pagure to GitLab as reliably as possible, similar to the pagure-importer tool from Trac in 2015.