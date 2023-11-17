Red Hat: Proprietary (Secretive) Hardware as 'Security', Flathub, Red Hat Working With Lockheed Martin, Pagure Exporter

Pagure Exporter is now available in the Fedora package repositories and PyPI. The Pagure Exporter tool enables the migration of a Pagure repository (including metadata and issues) to a GitLab repository. Install pagure-exporter from Fedora GNU/Linux repositories or PyPI to get started.

With most of the projects used in the Fedora Project community moving away from Pagure to the Fedora Project’s namespace on GitLab.com, Justin W. Flory proposed an initiative to the Community Platform Engineering team. The objective was to investigate and develop a self-service tool capable of helping contributors to the community migrate their project assets from Pagure to GitLab as reliably as possible, similar to the pagure-importer tool from Trac in 2015.