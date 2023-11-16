If you are a KDE poweruser, you may already know and use one of KDE's most useful widgets: the configurable button. If you have never used these you will soon know how and if you apply all of what I am about to present, your experience of KDE will be smoother and more refined than it has ever been -- especially if your system (like mine) uses multiple displays.

The first time I ever used the configurable button widget for something was to insert an xrandr command in one of these buttons. I was amazed at how wonderfully it worked, changing my external monitor's screen display with just a click.