today's howtos
-
It's FOSS ☛ Install the Latest Calibre on Ubuntu
Calibre is a free and open source e-book software. Here's how you can install it on Ubuntu Linux.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Change the Scrolling Speed in Firefox
If you’re not satisfied with the scrolling speed in your Firefox browser, you can change it to match your needs. Whether you want your mouse scrolling speed to be faster or slower on your Windows, Mac, or GNU/Linux device, this tutorial shows how to adjust the Firefox scroll speed.
-
Linux.org ☛ Installing and Playing PingusIt has been a while since I have really done an article on a GNU/Linux game. This one caught my eye because my kids always loved Lemmings. Just a few weeks ago, they broke out an emulator and played Lemmings. They laughed and it was quite fun.
Now, I have come across a Lemmings game for GNU/Linux called 'Pingus'.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Combining Configurable Button Widgets With Kwin's Shortcuts to Transform Your KDE Experience
If you are a KDE poweruser, you may already know and use one of KDE's most useful widgets: the configurable button. If you have never used these you will soon know how and if you apply all of what I am about to present, your experience of KDE will be smoother and more refined than it has ever been -- especially if your system (like mine) uses multiple displays.
The first time I ever used the configurable button widget for something was to insert an
xrandrcommand in one of these buttons. I was amazed at how wonderfully it worked, changing my external monitor's screen display with just a click.
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Zip and unzip GNU/Linux commands for file compression
Zip commands in GNU/Linux offer powerful solutions for file compression. This guide provides you with the know-how to handle zip operations with confidence and ease.
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Get Rid of a Flashing Not Allowed Sign on Linux
The flashing “Not Allowed” sign usually appears when your input devices aren't working correctly. But this isn't always the case; the symbol can bother you even when you’re not spamming any inputs.
Try these tips and tricks to resolve the input issues on your Linux system and banish the Not Allowed alert for good.
-
Network World ☛ Getting started on the Linux (or Unix) command line, Part 1
To get started as a Linux (or Unix) user, you need to have a good perspective on how Linux works and a handle on some of the most basic commands. This first post in a “getting started” series examines some of the first commands you need to be ready to use.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Fedora 39 Server with Screenshots
Fedora 39, the latest version of the Fedora operating system, was released on November 7, 2023, It is a community-supported Linux distribution that is known for its innovative features, leading-edge technology, and active community support.
In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of installing Fedora 39 Server, ensuring a smooth setup for your server environment.