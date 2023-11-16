Kernel: New in LWN (Outside the Paywall) and Rust Burden

One of the core objectives of any confidential-computing implementation is to protect a guest system's memory from access by actors outside of the guest itself. The host computer and hypervisor are part of the group that is to be excluded from such access; indeed, they are often seen as threat in their own right. Hardware vendors have added features like memory encryption to make memory inaccessible to the host, but such features can be difficult to use and are not available on all CPUs, so there is ongoing interest in software-only solutions that can improve confidentiality. The guest-first memory patch set, posted by Sean Christopherson and containing work by several developers, looks poised to bring some software-based protection to an upcoming kernel release.

Protecting memory from the host in the absence of encryption tends to rely on address-space isolation — arranging things so that the host has no path by which to access a guest's memory. The protection in this case is less complete — an overtly hostile host kernel can undo it — but it can be effective against many host-side exploits. Back in 2020, the KVM protected memory work created a new hypercall with which a guest could request that the host unmap a range of memory in use by that guest; that would render the host system (at both the kernel and user-space levels) unable to access that memory. That work ran into a number of problems, though, and never found its way into the mainline.