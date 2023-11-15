Supercomputers Running GNU/Linux (Top500)
The Next Platform ☛ Will Isambard 4 Be The UK’s First True Exascale Machine?
Here is a story you don’t hear very often: A supercomputing center was just given a blank check up to the peak power consumption of its facility to build a world-class AI/HPC supercomputer instead of a sidecar partition with some GPUs to play around with and wish its researchers had a lot more capacity.
ZDNet ☛ 'Linux' Foundation backs high-performance and exascale computing
The 'Linux' Foundation is backing several different high-performance computing initiatives with two new foundations.
Silicon Angle ☛ AMD-powered Frontier system wins first place in Top500 supercomputer ranking
The Top500 computing organization has once again named Frontier as the world’s fastest supercomputer. Frontier is a 9,472-server system installed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Top500 named it as the world’s fastest high-performance computing system in the latest edition of its namesake supercomputer ranking, which was published Monday.