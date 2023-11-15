Proprietary Software, Chatbot Failure, and Bill Gates Monopolies
3DMARK’s putting macOS, Windows, Linux, and more head-to-head with their new Steel Nomad benchmark
With Steel Nomad supporting both Linux and Windows, it will be interesting to see how well this benchmark performs on OS’ when using identical hardware configurations. It will also be interesting to see how this benchmark runs on devices like Valve’s Steam Deck. As far as we are aware, this is the first 3DMARK benchmark to support Linux natively.
International Business Times ☛ Microsoft's Bing Search Loses Market Share Despite Partnership With ChatGPT
To recap, Microsoft teamed up with OpenAI, the company behind the widely popular AI chatbot ChatGPT earlier this year. As part of the new partnership, Microsoft invested $1 billion (about £814 million) in OpenAI.
Matt Rickard ☛ Copilot is an Incumbent Business Model
Copilots raise the cost of software. It’s about adding an extra $10 or $100 per seat for “AI features”. That will be worth it to many customers (ones who want to write emails faster, write code faster, and analyze spreadsheets faster). But that’s not low-end disruption. In fact, raising the price by adding AI features might create a vacuum for a new product to come in and disrupt the low-end.
MaskRay ☛ Reflections on LLVM's switch to GitHub pull requests
Since 2012, LLVM has relied on its self-hosted Phabricator instance on Google Cloud Platform for code review, but now it's making a transition to GitHub pull requests. In this post, I'll share my perspective on this switch, highlighting GitHub offers significant benefits in some areas while having major drawbacks in the review process.
I may update this article as the process stabilizes further.
The Daily Beast ☛ Bill Gates Author Tim Schwab Asks Why Is His Giant Foundation So Secretive in Book ‘The Bill Gates Problem’
Author Tim Schwab discusses his investigation into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
[...]
The Daily Beast: Was it difficult persuading people to talk?
Tim Schwab: Researchers talk about the “Bill Chill,” which is this chilling effect wherein people are afraid to bite the hand that feeds them. And because Bill Gates and the Gates Foundation fund so many groups, many of the people and institutions that know the Gates Foundation best are afraid to speak out for fear of losing funding or some kind of professional consequences. I reached out to a lot of current and former employees. Probably the most common response I got from people was along the lines of “Sorry Tim, I signed an NDA,” which was just astonishing to me. This is a humanitarian body that gets all kinds of tax benefits. Why would it have this culture of secrecy that some employees as they leave the foundation are required to sign NDAs?
Bill Gates is spending money on huge swathes of land, threatening farms and investing in fake meats under the guise of saving the planet while actually inflating net worth and trying to seize a monopoly on a vegan future, new book claims | Daily Mail Online
Penned by bestselling journalist Seamus Bruner, the work also asserts the billionaire's investments in fertilizers and plant-based meats are doing little to slow carbon emissions as he claims.