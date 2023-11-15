Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftover
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl on 100 operating systems
I insisted that since curl at that point (and still does) already supports 32 bit time_t types, changes in this area should maintain that functionality. Even if 32 bit time_t is of limited use already and will be even more limited as we rush toward the year 2038. Quite a large number of legacy platforms are still stuck on the 32 bit version.
-
OS News ☛ Huawei is ditching Android app support with ‘HarmonyOS Next’ - OSnews
-
[Repeat] LWN ☛ Home Assistant: ten years of privacy-focused home automation
Many home-automation devices come with their own mobile app or cloud service. However, using multiple apps or services is inconvenient, so it's (purposely) tempting to only buy devices from the same vendor, but this can lead to lock-in. One project that lets users manage home-automation devices from various vendors without lock-in is Home Assistant. Over its ten-year existence, it has developed into a user-friendly home-automation platform that caters to both technically inclined and less tech-savvy people.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Running Wallos on the Raspberry Pi
Wallos is an open-source finance tool designed to help you keep track of your subscription services.
It gives you a single interface to easily add and track any subscription you have signed up for.
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ Retro markdown-mode for Emacs
The solution I have here is for (use-region-p) to also check if transient-mark-mode is even on. I’ve seen this in vertico and in edit-indirect.
-
Sumana Harihareswara ☛ Going From Proprietary To FLOSS Product Management
Someone asked me for pointers on doing product management (and, to a lesser extent, project management) in Free/Libre Open Source Projects for the first time, after many years of experience in proprietary software. I basically made some points off the top of my head and here they are.
-
Blogging to the Fediverse
Publishing blog posts to the Fediverse, writing a Rust program without knowing Rust, and resurrecting a NextCloud Box.
-
Why Open Source is the best strategy for platform engineering
Platform engineering is a modern approach to software development that empowers developers with self-service capabilities and a standardized framework. By leveraging Open Source technologies, organizations can accelerate their development process and gain a competitive advantage.
-
FSF ☛ Protecting free software against confusing additional restrictions
While we are pleased when people use GNU licenses to distribute and license software, we condemn the use of unauthorized, confusing derivatives of the licenses. In this article, we explain how users are protected against restrictive terms introduced by people using GNU licenses' terms in drafting their own, new licenses.