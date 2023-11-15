Debian and Devuan Leftovers
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Renaming of libcamera-apps
libcamera-apps has always been owned and maintained by Raspberry Pi as a suite of camera applications that uses the libcamera API to drive our cameras on the platform. However because of the naming, some people have come to associate libcamera-apps with the core libcamera dev team. This places an unnecessary burden on them when these users reach out to them for support or bug reports. To avoid such confusion going forward, we are removing "libcamera-" from the package names.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Upgrade Raspberry Pi OS from Bullseye to Bookworm
Let us start this guide by saying the process is incredibly risky, especially with the move to Bookworm. Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm introduced several significant changes that complicate the move from Bullseye.
-
[Old] Devuan ☛ Former Debian leader Bruce Perens gives Devuan v2.0 a big thumbs up
"I was the second Debian project leader. These days, I prefer to run Devuan, a true Debian derivative engineered the way I would probably have decided to make it. It's efficient and trouble-free. Thanks to the Devuan developers for all of the work!"