Programming Leftovers
Andy Wingo: i accidentally a scheme
Good evening, dear hackfriends. Tonight's missive is an apology: not quite in the sense of expiation, though not quite not that, either; rather, apology in the sense of explanation, of exegesis: apologia. See, I accidentally made a Scheme. I know I have enough Scheme implementations already, but I went and made another one. It's for a maybe good reason, though!
one does not simply a scheme
I feel like we should make this the decade of leaning into your problems, and I have a Scheme problem, so here we are. See, I co-maintain Guile, and have been noodling on a new garbage collector (GC) for Guile, Whippet. Whippet is designed to be embedded in the project that uses it, so one day I hope it will be just copied into Guile's source tree, replacing the venerable BDW-GC that we currently use.
The thing is, though, that GC implementations are complicated.
Adam Young: Refactoring in C: Introduce Dispatch Map
There is a pretty common pattern in C coding that uses a Key, often an integer, to select a function to call. However, code may not start there, and there is a pretty common set of interim steps you might go to get there.
The growth is often like this:[...]
Qt ☛ Qt Meetup Greece in Athens, Nov 24th
New Yorker ☛ A Coder Considers the Waning Days of the Craft
Coding has always felt to me like an endlessly deep and rich domain. Now I find myself wanting to write a eulogy for it.
R
Rlang ☛ Unlocking the Power of Prediction Intervals in R: A Practical Guide
Prediction intervals are a powerful tool for understanding the uncertainty of your predictions. They allow you to specify a range of values within which you are confident that the true value will fall.
Rlang ☛ Subgroup detection in linear growth curve models
New arXiv working paper showing how generalized linear mixed effects model (GLMM) trees, along with their R implementation in the glmertree package, can be used to identify subgroups with differently shaped trajectories in linear growth curve...
