Good evening, dear hackfriends. Tonight's missive is an apology: not quite in the sense of expiation, though not quite not that, either; rather, apology in the sense of explanation, of exegesis: apologia. See, I accidentally made a Scheme. I know I have enough Scheme implementations already, but I went and made another one. It's for a maybe good reason, though!

one does not simply a scheme

I feel like we should make this the decade of leaning into your problems, and I have a Scheme problem, so here we are. See, I co-maintain Guile, and have been noodling on a new garbage collector (GC) for Guile, Whippet. Whippet is designed to be embedded in the project that uses it, so one day I hope it will be just copied into Guile's source tree, replacing the venerable BDW-GC that we currently use.

The thing is, though, that GC implementations are complicated.