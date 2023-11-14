KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

GNU/Linux Ages Well: Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose, Upcycle Etc.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 14, 2023



Lots can be done to avoid or reduce e-waste

THIS past week I did a lot of housekeeping and chores. In the process I updated a site 12+ years old, "modernising" it a little. I then spent 2-3 days going through very old computer parts and electric items, going back to the 1990s. Some of them were still usable and I reattached almost half a dozen of them to my computers. Unlike all those "modern" computers that lack Ethernet ports, optical drives etc. my personal machines still have many of the "old" slots, which means I can even attach mice with balls inside them. I amassed about half a dozen still-working or partly-working mice though I already have 5 wired (and laser powered) mice on my desk. That's not to say you need some special driver for "old" mice, but many require USB adapters, which I still have (but forgot I had). Playing with old 'trash' is fun because you can always find "gems" and put them back into use 20 years later. The stereo that I listen to at the moment is turning 30 soon.

GNU/Linux saves money not just because it costs nothing to "license" a copy (this is often wrongly described as "buying"). It also works well with old computers and old peripherals. Why throw away perfectly functional and still-functioning items? It's bad for the planet.

Do you have an old pile of digital 'trash'? Have a look and have a go through it; at the very least it might bring back memories (nostalgia). Maybe you'll even find an old gadget you can adopt as "new". You won't know unless you check. █