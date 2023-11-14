KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

Doing The Sites Full Time: A Great Decision

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 14, 2023



ABOUT a year ago my wife and I had more or less finalised our decision to leave Sirius. It was not a decision to be made hastily after nearly 12 years of service by me and over 9 years by her. We handed in our resignation on December 2nd, shortly after the last payroll (later it turned out the company had defrauded its staff by embezzling pension money for over half a decade; we didn't know this at the time).

Anyway, I've been off work since then and haven't been looking for anything else. I wanted to do the Web sites like a full-time job and finally migrate everything to more secure software. Now that we're done with it (still doing some minor migration tasks) the sites are a lot easier to run, site traffic is increasing, and we find more time to produce original stories, go out for a run, or even sleep longer (the job we had before was an overnight job, so it was disruptive to biological cycles as humans are not nocturnal animals).

Looking back a year later, it was a great decision and it was probably made at the right time. One can be productive and a constructive member of society even without a monthly salary. █