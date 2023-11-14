Doing The Sites Full Time: A Great Decision
ABOUT a year ago my wife and I had more or less finalised our decision to leave Sirius. It was not a decision to be made hastily after nearly 12 years of service by me and over 9 years by her. We handed in our resignation on December 2nd, shortly after the last payroll (later it turned out the company had defrauded its staff by embezzling pension money for over half a decade; we didn't know this at the time).
Anyway, I've been off work since then and haven't been looking for anything else. I wanted to do the Web sites like a full-time job and finally migrate everything to more secure software. Now that we're done with it (still doing some minor migration tasks) the sites are a lot easier to run, site traffic is increasing, and we find more time to produce original stories, go out for a run, or even sleep longer (the job we had before was an overnight job, so it was disruptive to biological cycles as humans are not nocturnal animals).
Looking back a year later, it was a great decision and it was probably made at the right time. One can be productive and a constructive member of society even without a monthly salary. █