Canonical releases new low-touch, open-source cloud solution
Today, Canonical announced the release of a new cloud solution, called MicroCloud, which was created specifically for scalable clusters and edge deployments for all types of businesses.
MicroCloud was built with simplicity, security, and automation at its core to help minimize the time required for deployment. With MicroCloud, businesses can deploy the solution with a single command, which results in a fully functional cloud solution in minutes.
According to Juan Manuel Ventura, Head of Architectures & Technologies at Spindox, "With MicroCloud, the focus shifts away from struggling with cloud operations to solving real business challenges."