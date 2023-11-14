Fwupd 1.9.8 Brings Support for uSWID SBoM Data with LZMA Compressed Payloads
Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.
This release also adds the ability to hide generic VID/PIDs to prevent accidental firmware matches, renames the fwupdmgr sync-bkc command to fwupdmgr sync, adds a new waiting-for-user status prompt when sending a request, adds the ability to set the modem carrier configuration as the branch name, and implements support for additional requirements for devices that use non-OEM USB VIDs.