Not Aping the Sister Site
And PCLinuxOS turns 20!
THIS site has been run in tandem with Techrights for over 10 years. So for about a decade we basically posted GNU/Linux and Free software news both here and in Techrights, usually with a huge degree of overlap (almost everything posted here would later appear in Techrights Daily Links). The upside was, news was more visible, as it appeared in two places.
However, once we moved both sites to the same backend, which we had developed since July 2022, there was no longer a need to replicate so much effort.
On a weekly basis, we can safely estimate that we're saving about 2 hours owing to this change. The time we saved can instead be "invested" into more stories in this site, original stories too. This month we even found time to craft daily bulletins.
PCLinuxOS has a lot to do with this site's existence (it has just turned 20 by the way). Techrights and us extend our sincere birthday greetings to PCLinuxOS. Some of us use PCLinuxOS or have used it in the past (my father did too).█