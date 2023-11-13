Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

Why Ubuntu 23.10? Because it would be redundant to write about the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s own Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi computer, and because, right now, Ubuntu 23.10 is the only GNU/Linux distribution that offers official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 model.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

Not Aping the Sister Site

Nov 13, 2023



And PCLinuxOS turns 20!

THIS site has been run in tandem with Techrights for over 10 years. So for about a decade we basically posted GNU/Linux and Free software news both here and in Techrights, usually with a huge degree of overlap (almost everything posted here would later appear in Techrights Daily Links). The upside was, news was more visible, as it appeared in two places.

However, once we moved both sites to the same backend, which we had developed since July 2022, there was no longer a need to replicate so much effort.

On a weekly basis, we can safely estimate that we're saving about 2 hours owing to this change. The time we saved can instead be "invested" into more stories in this site, original stories too. This month we even found time to craft daily bulletins.

PCLinuxOS has a lot to do with this site's existence (it has just turned 20 by the way). Techrights and us extend our sincere birthday greetings to PCLinuxOS. Some of us use PCLinuxOS or have used it in the past (my father did too).█