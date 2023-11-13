Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

Why Ubuntu 23.10? Because it would be redundant to write about the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s own Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi computer, and because, right now, Ubuntu 23.10 is the only GNU/Linux distribution that offers official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 model.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

Youyeetoo X1 review - Ubuntu 22.04 on an Intel Celeron N5095 x86 SBC with a 7-inch touchscreen display

Our review of the Youyeetoo X1 SBC with Ubuntu 22.04 shows that installing an operating system on the board is just as easy as it is on an Intel mini PC or computer, although we had to flash another BIOS to use the 7-inch MIPI DSI touchscreen display sent to us by company.

Another advantage of the board is that is quite compact, and wireless networking is working well, although we’d wish gigabit Ethernet to perform a bit better. We also like the ability to connect a MIPI DSI display since it’s not something typically feasible with an Intel mini PC, and that’s only an option since users can still use the HDMI port on the board if they wish.

Furthermore, the Youyeeto X1 comes with several I/O headers (set to 3.3V or 1.8V in the BIOS) to connect external modules and sensors as needed. We’ll use those capabilities in the second part of the review where we’ll be using the board as part of a home automation system and testing several modules connected to the GPIO headers.

