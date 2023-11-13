Youyeetoo X1 review - Ubuntu 22.04 on an Intel Celeron N5095 x86 SBC with a 7-inch touchscreen display
Our review of the Youyeetoo X1 SBC with Ubuntu 22.04 shows that installing an operating system on the board is just as easy as it is on an Intel mini PC or computer, although we had to flash another BIOS to use the 7-inch MIPI DSI touchscreen display sent to us by company.
Another advantage of the board is that is quite compact, and wireless networking is working well, although we’d wish gigabit Ethernet to perform a bit better. We also like the ability to connect a MIPI DSI display since it’s not something typically feasible with an Intel mini PC, and that’s only an option since users can still use the HDMI port on the board if they wish.
Furthermore, the Youyeeto X1 comes with several I/O headers (set to 3.3V or 1.8V in the BIOS) to connect external modules and sensors as needed. We’ll use those capabilities in the second part of the review where we’ll be using the board as part of a home automation system and testing several modules connected to the GPIO headers.