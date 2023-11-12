today's leftovers
Fonts! Fonts! Fonts!
Continuing with the design system talk, I wanted to show you my selection for my system’s font.
Ta dah! INTER
The Inter font family is no stranger to UI. It is currently featured in a few OS gaining prominence in the mobile space for its direct and sharp style.
I have been through a few fonts and while users can decide to change this in our settings, it’s also very important to have a good selection by default. I imagine many users choose Plasma but are not the kind to tinker with the system too much. For them, selecting a strong, very readable font, is very important.
If you want to know more about this font, you can find some good articles here:
I have been designing with this font for some time and I am very happy with the results. Now, I should say that this a personal preference that as good backing with industry use. However, it is not the “best” font there could ever be. That’s a subjective opinion and we all have one. It is also not a race, more like a phase.
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: Plato document reader
text-handling in Plato
Until now, I haven't hacked my Kobo Libra 2 ereader, despite knowing it is a relatively open device. The default document reader (Nickel) does everything I need it to. Syncing the books via USB is tedious, but I don't do it that often.
WordPress ☛ The Month in WordPress – October 2023
September-October 2023 was yet another fun and eventful chapter in WordPress, with more WordCamps hosting exciting discussions, knowledge sharing, and learning. This month also welcomed the release of WordPress 6.4 and the Twenty Twenty-Four theme. Let’s check it out. /blockquote>
Eric Hameleers ☛ KTOWN: live ISO with Plasma6 Alpha. Also, chromium now supports HEVC/AC3 playback
I have uploaded a 5 GB ISO file containing a new KTOWN variant of Slackware Live. This is the KDE Plasma6 Alpha release. Play around with it and perhaps you will be able to contribute to an improved Beta by finding and reporting the bugs you encounter.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Install Firefox Nightly on Debian and Ubuntu
If you're a web developer or power user, you may have heard that you can try out new features in Mozilla Firefox by installing Firefox Nightly. You might worry that you'll have trouble installing or updating it.
If you use a Debian-based distro, including Ubuntu, there's good news: Firefox Nightly .deb packages are available. With just a few commands, you can easily install and update Firefox Nightly.
The New Stack ☛ Penetration Testing with Kali Linux as a Docker Container
Penetration testing is a requirement for so many businesses. After all, you’re going to need to know if your systems have vulnerabilities, so they can be mitigated as quickly as possible. One the if best ways to do this is to attempt to break into the system itself.
One of the most widely used pen testing platforms on the market is Kali Linux. With this Linux distribution, you have a plethora of tools at your disposal.
But what if you want to be able to run penetration testing without having to install a full-blown operating system? And if your security staff (or admins) have at least a fundamental understanding of Docker containers, they could always deploy Kali Linux as a Docker container and run penetration testing from within a headless container.