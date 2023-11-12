today's leftovers

Continuing with the design system talk, I wanted to show you my selection for my system’s font.

Ta dah! INTER

The Inter font family is no stranger to UI. It is currently featured in a few OS gaining prominence in the mobile space for its direct and sharp style.

I have been through a few fonts and while users can decide to change this in our settings, it’s also very important to have a good selection by default. I imagine many users choose Plasma but are not the kind to tinker with the system too much. For them, selecting a strong, very readable font, is very important.

If you want to know more about this font, you can find some good articles here:

https://github.com/rsms/inter

I have been designing with this font for some time and I am very happy with the results. Now, I should say that this a personal preference that as good backing with industry use. However, it is not the “best” font there could ever be. That’s a subjective opinion and we all have one. It is also not a race, more like a phase.