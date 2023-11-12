KDE Frameworks 5.112 Improves Support for NetworkManager 1.44, Fixes Bugs
KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.
Another interesting change in the KDE Frameworks 5.112 release is a fix for a bug that is causing either the Plasma desktop or the KWin window and composite manager to crash randomly when there are files that are being watched for changes that contain certain types of changes with specific timings.