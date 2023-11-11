Red Hat and RHEL Puff Pieces
TechTarget ☛ Red Hat shares vision for open source at Analyst Day [Ed: Analyst Day or shameless marketing day?]
At Analyst Day, Red Hat focused on RHEL, OpenShift, Ansible, CentOS migration and automation, reflecting its commitment to deliver open source offerings to enterprise customers.
TechTarget ☛ Red Hat Analyst Day vision focuses on AI and automation [Ed: Red Hat puff pieces full of mindless buzzwords]
Organizations are embracing modern distributed cloud environments. At its analyst day, Red Hat advised taking a platform approach to simplify operations and speed innovation.
TechTarget ☛ Docker vs. OpenShift: What are the main differences? [Ed: IBM vendor lock-in]
An organization looking to adopt containerization has many options -- so many, in fact, that the choices and comparisons can become quite confusing. Docker and OpenShift offer features that simplify containerized application deployment and scaling.
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat Linux revs streamline container management
Expanded Podman capabilities in RHEL 9.3 and forthcoming RHEL 8.9 allow users to automate the configuration of container networks, health checks, and secrets and use Quadlet container definitions.
PR Newswire ☛ Mythics, LLC. Recognized as Oracle Linux Partner of the Year for 2023 [Ed: They're just making up honours for marketing purposes]