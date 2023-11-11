Security: 7 useful hardware pen testing tools and LF (NSA/GAFAM) puff pieces
-
TechTarget ☛ 7 useful hardware pen testing tools
Penetration testers use a variety of hardware to conduct security assessments, including a powerful laptop, Raspberry Pi, Rubber Ducky and more.
-
SJVN ☛ New Tripartite Initiative Aims to Fortify Open-Source Cybersecurity [Ed: Steven Vaughan-Nichols runs marketing campaigns for Zemlin and GAFAM (the handlers)]
In a landmark move, the Linux Foundation Training & Certification; Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2), the global security certification non-profit; and the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) have announced a strategic alliance to bolster the open-source cybersecurity community. This collaboration will unify secure software development, knowledge exchange, education, and certification. The goal is to set a new standard for open-source code's security lifecycle management.
-
TechTarget ☛ Intel exec affixes OpenSSF, CNCF open source security efforts [Ed: Sponsored LF stenography 'dressed up' as "news"]
Intel's Arun Gupta, now governing board chair of both the CNCF and OpenSSF, discusses his plans to bring all three organizations together to improve open source security.