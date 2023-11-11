New Documentary Film “eBPF: Unlocking the Kernel”
-
Documentary Film “eBPF: Unlocking the Kernel” Reveals the Unfolding Revolution of eBPF
Speakeasy Productions announced today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023 the film premiere of “eBPF: Unlocking the Kernel,” the story of eBPF, a powerhouse technology that enables developers to run programs inside the Linux kernel without making changes to the kernel or loading other technology.
-
A documentary on the development of eBPF
For folks with an interest in how extended BPF came to be and a half-hour to spare, the announcement has gone out of a new film called "eBPF: Unlocking the kernel", released at the KubeCon+CloudNativeCon event. The documentary is available on YouTube.