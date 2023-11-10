Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
The Last Digitally-Free Nation on Earth
Computers and information systems, while certainly a love of mine now, were not my first
New
Links 10/11/2023: China Consumer Prices Fall, Guppy Protocol Gets New Homepage
Links for the day
Welcome to Red Hat
This is the front page of RedHat.com right now
Links 09/11/2023: Amazon Layoffs, Broker Lays Off Most Of Its Staff
Links for the day
Mozilla Pays Public Relations Firms to Pretend Mozilla and Firefox Value Privacy, Even When They Don't
Mozilla did this to me before
Just What We Said Would Happen to Linux With Rust
So splitting the kernel into C and Rust wasn't without downsides
Links 09/11/2023: Kubernetes Stuff and Nature Tricked Into Publishing Superconductor Paper/Hoax
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 08, 2023
IRC logs for Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Links 08/11/2023: Lots More Censorship and Collaboration Initiative Regarding Software Patent Monopolies Inside Standards
Links for the day
IBM: EMBRACE, EXTEND, and Microsoft Proprietary GitHub (With Project Leader on Microsoft's Payroll)
controlling more parts of the GNU/Linux system while developing them exclusively using Microsoft
[Meme] Satya Nadella and Technomind Info Solutions
"Oh dear. They found out about Technomind Info Solutions."
Between-the-Lines CNN: Bill Gates 'Controls' Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella
According to some reporters, Gates devoted a third of his time to micromanaging Nadella
China is Moving Away From American Technology (Including Microsoft Windows)
very important subject, often overlooked by the corporate/mainstream media
Android is Not Freedom (It Never Will Be, It's Only Getting Further Away From Freedom Over Time)
We need to encourage and support community-run projects, not those instrumental in asserting control over "users" (like drug users)
The Illusion of Choice: Apple Prison Versus Microsoft Prison
To us, since the early days, it was a paradigm issue, not a "brand" issue
The News is Drying Up, Journalism Perishing, But We Can Still Cope (Daily Links Always Adapting)
One advantage we have is, we're generally technical people
Lots More Coming About Satya Narayana Nadella, Rajiv Solanki, and Technomind Info Solutions
The title of today is dropping some more clues
Countries Where GNU/Linux Exceeds 4% Market Share on Desktops/Laptops, According to statCounter
how things stack up internationally