Tri-City Medical Center is diverting ambulance traffic to other hospitals Thursday as it copes with a cybersecurity attack that has forced it to declare “an internal disaster” as workers scramble to contain the damage and protect patient records.

The Oceanside facility’s management confirmed the situation in a brief statement, indicating that the hospital’s emergency department remains “prepared to manage emergency cases” that may arrive in private vehicles and is “working with our other health system partners to ensure the provision of health care for our community.”

Tri-City management declined to confirm that the threat was ransomware, though several people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified said that it was the suspected culprit.