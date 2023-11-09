This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure.

Reliving The Authentic 90s Linux Experience

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 09, 2023



Installing Linux on a modern PC has never been easier. There are tons of tools available that will nearly-automatically download your Linux distribution of choice, image a USB drive, and make it bootable so you can finally ditch your bloated, privacy-violating operating system and get the free performance boost that comes along with it. This wasn’t always the case, though. In the 90s you had to take a trip to a store (or library) and buy (or borrow) a boxed copy of some variety of Linux on floppy disk or CDs, and then install it on your own, often without the help of the Internet. [Action Retro] demonstrates this process for us so we don’t have to relive the pain ourselves.

Complete with a 90s-era Pentium machine enclosed in a beige case, this is really the full 90s experience. He’s found a boxed version of Red Hat version 5.2 with everything needed to get it up and running and, after a brief issue with the installer crashing because it couldn’t figure out the ZIP disk drive, had another era-appropriate experience by erasing the existing Windows 98 installation. This was before automatic partitioning tools were widely available, so it was a real risk for beginner Linux enthusiasts if they were trying to dual boot.

Read on