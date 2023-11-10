Oxwall – social networking software platform
Oxwall is a free open source software package PHP/MySQL social networking software platform for building social networks, family sites and collaboration systems. It is a flexible community website engine developed with the aim to provide people with a well-coded, user-friendly software platform for social needs. It is easy to set up, configure and manage Oxwall.
Oxwall was designed and developed with a creative approach pursuing one purpose – to allow people running communities as easy as possible.
Oxwall is used for a large number of projects including custom social networks to collaboration tools and enterprise community solutions.