Python functions can use both positional and keyword arguments; the latter provide a certain level of documentation for an argument and its meaning, while allowing them to be given in any order in a call. But it is often the case that the name of the local variable to be passed is the same as the keyword, which can lead to overly repetitive argument lists, at least in some eyes. A recent proposal to shorten the syntax for calls with these duplicate names seems to be gaining some steam—a Python Enhancement Proposal (PEP) is forthcoming—though there are some who find it to be an unnecessary and unwelcome complication for the language.