Linux Links ☛ libjxl – reference implementation of JPEG XL
JPEG XL is a royalty-free raster-graphics file format that supports both lossy and lossless compression.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 520
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Python
Linux Links ☛ 13 Best Free and Open Source Python Data Analysis
Here's our verdict of the finest free and open source Python-based data analysis tools captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
LWN ☛ Implicit keyword arguments for Python
Python functions can use both positional and keyword arguments; the latter provide a certain level of documentation for an argument and its meaning, while allowing them to be given in any order in a call. But it is often the case that the name of the local variable to be passed is the same as the keyword, which can lead to overly repetitive argument lists, at least in some eyes. A recent proposal to shorten the syntax for calls with these duplicate names seems to be gaining some steam—a Python Enhancement Proposal (PEP) is forthcoming—though there are some who find it to be an unnecessary and unwelcome complication for the language.
Rlang ☛ R Shiny Modules: How to Create Your First R Shiny Module
Let’s be honest – all of your R Shiny app logic is contained in a single app.R file, and it’s probably several hundreds of lines long. No judgment – we’ve all been there. But there’s a better way, and today you’ll learn all about it.
Rlang ☛ The Function Begins
Setting the Scene with Data QualityIn the multifaceted realm of data science, ‘quality’ isn’t just a desirable attribute, it’s the bedrock upon which all subsequent analysis is built. T
Rlang ☛ How to Simulate & Plot a Bivariate Normal Distribution in R: A Hands-on Guide
Welcome to the fascinating world of bivariate normal distributions! In this blog post, we’ll embark on a journey to understand, simulate, and visualize these distributions using the powerful R programming language.
The Journey to Qt 6: Felgo's Learnings and Why it's Time to Migrate
This is a guest blog post by FELGO, an official Qt Technology and Service Partner.