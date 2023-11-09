IBM/Red Hat: Fedora Appreciation Week, OpenShift, and Sponsored (Fake) 'Articles' Aplenty
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Appreciation Week 2023: Day 3
Today is Day 3 of Fedora Appreciation Week. In celebration of the Fedora Project, our twenty-year anniversary, and the community of people that make Fedora what it is, the DEI team has gathered contributor stories, social control media posts, and photos from the community to feature here daily throughout Appreciation Week.
-
Pablo Iranzo Gómez: OpenShift Layered Images for patching
With recent releases of OpenShift like 4.13 you can use CoreOS Layering to apply custom images to the nodes.
The feature allows to build, via a Dockerfile a custom image that can later be applied to our nodes.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Medical research team relies on Kubernetes-based I.B.M. solution for sharing critical data [Ed: This is an IBM-sponsored puff piece. It seems like publishers such as these just sell marketing disguised as "journalism" and barely disclose what they really do.]
A need to share research data at a publicly funded medical school is being met by a creative Kubernetes-based approach.