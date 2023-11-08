Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

This is how I automated my garage doors without using a BTN interface.

Arriving home is always a pain, I have to open two garages, and disarm the alarm system. I wanted to make that experience better. Once I figured out the alarm part, I started looking into the garages.

Usually, garage motors have a BTN input or similar, in which you can plug a smart relay and move on with life. Neither of mine have it. They are both of relatively unknown Brazilian brands, and I wasn’t looking forward to replace them (pretty expensive here).

My next best idea was to solder it directly into the garage remote, I just needed a dry contact relay.