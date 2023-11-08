Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ New micro:bit coding projects for kids
The micro:bit coding projects in our new free micro:bit path show kids how to create their own tech projects to help look after themselves.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ NEW BOOK: The Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2024 is here!
The brand new Official Raspberry Pi Handbook 2024 has landed! No it is not too early to think about what you should buy your favourite geeks for Christmas. Yes you should buy them this.
Created by the beautiful minds behind the official Raspberry Pi magazine, The MagPi, it may just be our best annual handbook yet. But we do say that every year, so…
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Cases and Coolers Are Finally Available: Brace for Wallet Impact
The Raspberry Pi 5, released on October 23, has already become an incredibly popular single-board computer. The official case is designed to keep it cool and safe, but what about looking good?
If you want good looks and passive cooling, then EDATec's range of cases could be the answer. But they aren't the only company offering Raspberry Pi 5 cases. The ever-popular Flirc has its own take on a passively cooled case, as does 52Pi. But, 52Pi also has the Pi 5 version of the "hot-rod" inspired cooling tower.
-
Carlos Becker ☛ Automating my hard-to-automate garage doors
This is how I automated my garage doors without using a BTN interface.
Arriving home is always a pain, I have to open two garages, and disarm the alarm system. I wanted to make that experience better. Once I figured out the alarm part, I started looking into the garages.
Usually, garage motors have a BTN input or similar, in which you can plug a smart relay and move on with life. Neither of mine have it. They are both of relatively unknown Brazilian brands, and I wasn’t looking forward to replace them (pretty expensive here).
My next best idea was to solder it directly into the garage remote, I just needed a dry contact relay.