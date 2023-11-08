KDE Releases Alpha Versions of Plasma 6, Frameworks 6, and Gear 24.02
Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.
KDE Plasma 6 is built against the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework and will boast numerous new features and enhancements, including full Wayland support, a brand-new icon theme for a fresh new look, as well as the return of the highly requested desktop cube effect.
GamingOnLinux:
KDE Plasma 6 gets a first Alpha release
Nearly 10 years after KDE Plasma 5.0, the launch of KDE Plasma 6.0 is approaching and a first "Megarelease - Alpha" is out now for testing. KDE Plasma is the desktop environment used on the Steam Deck's desktop mode, and my current favourite for my own desktop with Kubuntu.
This Alpha release includes KDE Plasma 6, lots of updates to all the KDE Gear applications (file explorers, music and video players etc), upgrades to KDE's Frameworks (for devs to build apps) and moving as much as possible over to Qt6, the framework upon which Plasma is built.