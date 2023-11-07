today's leftovers
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky: Annual donations for our server 2023
Our annual server payday is coming, so we’re starting our annual fundraiser. Until January 15, 2024 we need to collect and pay for the server the amount of EUR 510 plus min EUR 820 for our monthly bills, such as: electricity, gas, water, internet, domains, expenses related to improving the functionality of websites...
-
Hackaday ☛ Browsing The WWW On A 1980s IBM PC Using MicroWeb
Do you ever sit at your 1981 vintage IBM PC and get the urge to pop onto that newfangled ‘WWW’ to stay up to date on all the goings-on in the world? Fret not, because [Al’s Geek Lab] has you covered with a new video (also embedded below), which you will unfortunately have to watch on a device that was made at the very least in the late 1990s. What makes this feat possible is a miniscule web browser called MicroWeb, created by [jhhoward], that will happily run on an 8088 CPU or compatible, without requiring any fiddling with EMS or similar RAM extensions.
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, November 10, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, November 10, from 12:00
to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC)