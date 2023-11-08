elementary OS 8 to Ship with Wayland by Default, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.
elementary OS 8 promises some major changes, starting with the move to the Wayland display server protocol by default, joining numerous other popular GNU/Linux distributions that plan to switch to Wayland by default with their future releases, including Linux Mint.