Powered by Linux kernel 6.5, the Fedora Linux 39 release is here with some of the latest desktop environments for its flavors, including GNOME 45 for the Fedora Workstation flagship edition, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS for the KDE Plasma edition, Cinnamon 5.8 for the Cinnamon edition, and Budgie 10.8 for the Budgie edition.

Founder and CEO of elementary OS, Danielle Foré, shares with us details about the upcoming elementary OS 8 release, which will be based on Canonical’s upcoming long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series.

This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

elementary OS 8 to Ship with Wayland by Default, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 08, 2023



elementary OS 8 promises some major changes, starting with the move to the Wayland display server protocol by default, joining numerous other popular GNU/Linux distributions that plan to switch to Wayland by default with their future releases, including Linux Mint.

