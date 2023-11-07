This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

LXQt 1.4 is here almost seven months after LXQt 1.3 and it looks like it’s the last update to be based on the Qt 5 open-source application framework. The devs are already porting it to Qt 6 and the next LXQt release should be fully ported if everything goes according to plan.

Results of Use Case Survey Published

Nov 07, 2023



The openSUSE Project ran a use-case survey during the month of October and results are now available via a 254-page report and a summary of the survey’s findings is on the community’s wiki.

The survey provides a breakdown of the use cases of Linux among respondents based on their primary use of IT.

The survey had general questions along with sections for Work/Business and Home/Hobby. Those who responded as using both, which if selected provides the surveyee the opportunity to take the entire 30-question survey.

Questions on various IT technologies like cloud computing, containerization, configuration management, desktop computing, server infrastructure, serverless computing, virtualization, edge computing, IoT applications, machine learning, blockchain, gaming and a category of others were part of the survey.

