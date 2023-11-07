This is an emergency release which resolves a critical bug in the tor domain isolation system initialization. Please see tor-browser#42222 for more details.

Linux.com: Just Two Updates in 40 Days (Now Run by Jason Perlow From Microsoft and IBM)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 07, 2023

updated Nov 07, 2023



It's him again, the ageist from Microsoft, as it seems like all the others keep leaving

THE Linux Foundation cannot seem to understand what Linux is and what to do with Linux.com. Ever since it fired all the staff writers and all the editors in 2019, leaving the site in radio silence for months, it couldn't quite find what to do with it. First it let SPAMnil post a bunch of Microsoft garbage in there, then it hired some people to post there (but they left or got fired or got reassigned shortly afterwards).

Then, years later, Jason Perlow from Microsoft was put in charge. Perlow posted a bunch of very controversial stuff, including admission that operating systems that are not Linux would be promoted in Linux.com and by the Linux Foundation. Perlow is a money chaser like Miguel de Icaza (whom he kept boosting), so just like SPAMnil et al he does not value Linux, he's just using the brand to make money, even to get a job at Microsoft. It's all about money and opportunism to them, not passion.

With the Proxima guy apparently gone, as that name has not shown up in months and instead "author" field was a blank name, it's now just Perlow who posts there. It's not about Linux, it is about openwashing, as usual.

Notice how little they write these days (not summer holiday):

And notice who's posting these:

It has been nearly half a decade since Linux.com was effectively killed, leaving many of the writers back then out of a writing job/gig (Carla, Eric, and several others). Jack Wallen is still writing, but only a few times a week, whereas SPAMnil is running somewhat of a fraud, defrauding a bunch of companies (with endorsement from the Foundation) using clickfraud. The very leadership of the Foundation is connected to securities fraud. Don't let these people speak for "Linux".

There are literally millions of people out there who could (and would) do a better job running Linux.com. The fact that it is not happening means that perhaps the very intention is to hobble it. █